The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) will face off against a fellow Sun Belt opponent, the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Ragin' Cajuns are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana vs. Arkansas State matchup.

Arkansas State vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Arkansas State vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana (-9.5) 59.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Louisiana (-9.5) 60.5 -345 +270 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Arkansas State vs. Louisiana Betting Trends

Arkansas State has covered four times in eight chances against the spread this season.

The Red Wolves have not covered the spread when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Louisiana has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

