Sun Belt rivals meet when the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium. Louisiana is favored by 8.5 points. The point total is 59.5.

Louisiana ranks 50th in total offense (415.9 yards per game) and 77th in total defense (382 yards allowed per game) this year. Arkansas State ranks 97th in points per game (23), but it has been worse defensively, ranking 13th-worst in the FBS with 33.8 points allowed per contest.

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Arkansas State Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Red Wolves are gaining 360.7 yards per game (-66-worst in college football) and allowing 490.3 (seventh-worst), ranking them among the worst teams in both categories.

In their past three games, the Red Wolves are putting up 18 points per game (-62-worst in college football), and allowing 29.3 per game (-39-worst).

Arkansas State is accumulating 253.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (76th in the nation), and conceding 262 per game (-61-worst).

The Red Wolves are gaining 107.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-63-worst in college football), and allowing 228.3 per game (-108-worst).

The Red Wolves have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, over their last three contests.

In its past three contests, Arkansas State has gone over the total once.

Arkansas State Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas State is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

The Red Wolves have not covered the spread this season (0-4 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in four of Arkansas State's eight games with a set total.

Arkansas State has entered the game as an underdog seven times this season and won three of those games.

Arkansas State has a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +260 on the moneyline.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Jaylen Raynor has compiled 1,454 yards on 58.3% passing while collecting 13 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 271 yards with three scores.

Ja'Quez Cross has run for 412 yards on 70 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Zak Wallace has piled up 347 yards (on 88 carries) with three touchdowns.

Corey Rucker has totaled 22 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 443 (55.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 51 times.

Courtney Jackson has put together a 433-yard season so far with six touchdowns. He's caught 23 passes on 39 targets.

Jeff Foreman has racked up 308 reciving yards (38.5 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Keyron Crawford has collected 2.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording three TFL and 24 tackles.

Arkansas State's tackle leader, Javante Mackey, has 44 tackles, three TFL, and two sacks this year.

Trevian Thomas leads the team with one interception, while also recording 38 tackles and one pass defended.

