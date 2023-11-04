SEC foes meet when the Florida Gators (5-3) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Florida is totaling 28 points per game offensively this season (68th in the FBS), and is allowing 22.9 points per game (49th) on defense. Arkansas ranks 12th-worst in total yards per game (305.9), but it has been more productive defensively, ranking 32nd in the FBS with 333 total yards ceded per contest.

Arkansas vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Arkansas vs. Florida Key Statistics

Arkansas Florida 305.9 (125th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.4 (57th) 333 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.5 (30th) 109 (114th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.4 (88th) 196.9 (107th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 271 (36th) 9 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (14th) 12 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (130th)

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson leads Arkansas with 1,547 yards on 143-of-219 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 200 rushing yards (25 ypg) on 112 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Rashod Dubinion has rushed for 260 yards on 79 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

AJ Green has racked up 252 yards (on 42 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Andrew Armstrong's 520 receiving yards (65 yards per game) lead the team. He has 43 catches on 53 targets with four touchdowns.

Luke Hasz has caught 16 passes and compiled 253 receiving yards (31.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Isaac TeSlaa's 21 catches (on 43 targets) have netted him 217 yards (27.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has thrown for 2,102 yards (262.8 ypg) to lead Florida, completing 75.8% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Montrell Johnson has 520 rushing yards on 94 carries with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 20 catches for 142 yards (17.8 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Trevor Etienne has collected 449 yards on 76 attempts, scoring three times.

Ricky Pearsall's leads his squad with 723 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 49 catches (out of 65 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Eugene Wilson III has caught 37 passes for 326 yards (40.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Arlis Boardingham's 19 catches are good enough for 219 yards and four touchdowns.

