The Florida Gators (5-3) will play a fellow SEC opponent, the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gators are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the contest.

Arkansas vs. Florida Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Gainesville, Florida
  • Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Arkansas vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Florida Moneyline Arkansas Moneyline
BetMGM Florida (-6) 49.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Florida (-6.5) 49.5 -245 +198 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Arkansas vs. Florida Betting Trends

  • Arkansas is 3-4-0 ATS this year.
  • The Razorbacks have covered the spread three times this year (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.
  • Florida has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Gators have covered the spread once when favored by 6 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Arkansas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

