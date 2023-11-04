Arkansas vs. Florida: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The Florida Gators (5-3) will play a fellow SEC opponent, the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gators are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida vs. Arkansas matchup.
Arkansas vs. Florida Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arkansas vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Moneyline
|Arkansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida (-6)
|49.5
|-225
|+185
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Florida (-6.5)
|49.5
|-245
|+198
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 10 Odds
- Ball State vs Bowling Green
- Buffalo vs Toledo
- South Alabama vs Troy
- Wake Forest vs Duke
- Boston College vs Syracuse
- TCU vs Texas Tech
Arkansas vs. Florida Betting Trends
- Arkansas is 3-4-0 ATS this year.
- The Razorbacks have covered the spread three times this year (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.
- Florida has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Gators have covered the spread once when favored by 6 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
Arkansas 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.