The Florida Gators (5-3) are 5.5-point favorites when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6) in an SEC matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The total is 50.5 points for this matchup.

On offense, Florida ranks 68th in the FBS with 28 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 49th in points allowed (333.5 points allowed per contest). With 26.5 points per game on offense, Arkansas ranks 73rd in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 49th, allowing 22.9 points per game.

Arkansas vs. Florida Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Gainesville, Florida

Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN2

Florida vs Arkansas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida -5.5 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -225 +185

Arkansas Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Razorbacks are gaining 245.3 yards per game (-119-worst in college football) and conceding 323 (43rd), ranking them among the worst teams offensively.

The Razorbacks are scoring 14.7 points per game in their past three games (-94-worst in college football), and allowing 19.3 per game (54th).

In its past three games, Arkansas has thrown for 165.7 yards per game (-70-worst in the country), and conceded 158.7 through the air (37th).

The Razorbacks are -107-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (79.7), and -35-worst in rushing yards allowed (164.3).

In their last three games, the Razorbacks have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In its past three contests, Arkansas has not gone over the total once.

Arkansas Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

The Razorbacks have covered the spread three times this year (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

In Arkansas' seven games with a set total, three have hit the over (42.9%).

This season, Arkansas has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.

Arkansas has been at least a +185 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has thrown for 1,547 yards on 65.3% passing while tossing 14 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 200 yards with one score.

The team's top rusher, Rashod Dubinion, has carried the ball 79 times for 260 yards (32.5 per game) with one touchdown.

AJ Green has racked up 252 yards on 42 carries with two touchdowns.

Andrew Armstrong paces his team with 520 receiving yards on 43 receptions with four touchdowns.

Luke Hasz has put together a 253-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 16 passes on 20 targets.

Isaac TeSlaa's 21 grabs (on 43 targets) have netted him 217 yards (27.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Landon Jackson leads the team with six sacks, and also has eight TFL and 32 tackles.

Jaheim Thomas, Arkansas' leading tackler, has 61 tackles, three TFL, and 2.5 sacks this year.

Dwight McGlothern has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has seven tackles, two TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

