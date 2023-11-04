Blues vs. Canadiens Injury Report Today - November 4
The St. Louis Blues' (4-4-1) injury report has two players listed as they ready for their Saturday, November 4 game against the Montreal Canadiens (5-3-2) at Enterprise Center, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Christian Dvorak
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|David Savard
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Blues vs. Canadiens Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Arena: Enterprise Center
Blues Season Insights
- St. Louis ranks 30th in the league with 18 goals scored (two per game).
- Its -6 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.
Canadiens Season Insights
- The Canadiens' 29 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 19th in the NHL.
- Montreal concedes 3.1 goals per game (31 total), which ranks 17th in the NHL.
- They have the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -2.
Blues vs. Canadiens Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Blues (-115)
|Canadiens (-105)
|6
