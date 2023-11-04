Blues vs. Canadiens Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 4
The St. Louis Blues (4-4-1) square off against the Montreal Canadiens (5-3-2) at Enterprise Center on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW. The Blues defeated the New Jersey Devils 4-1 in their last outing, while the Canadiens are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which club will bring home the win in Saturday's hockey action.
Blues vs. Canadiens Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final tally of Blues 3, Canadiens 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Blues (-115)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)
Blues vs Canadiens Additional Info
Blues Splits and Trends
- The Blues are 4-4-1 overall and 1-1-2 in overtime games.
- The three times this season the Blues finished a game with only one goal, they went 1-1-1 (three points).
- St. Louis has lost both games this season when it scored exactly two goals.
- The Blues have scored three or more goals three times, and are 3-0-0 in those games.
- In the lone game when St. Louis has recorded a lone power-play goal, it lost.
- When it has outshot opponents, St. Louis is undefeated (2-0-0, four points).
- The Blues have been outshot by opponents six times, and went 2-3-1 (five points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Blues Rank
|Blues AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|30th
|2.00
|Goals Scored
|2.90
|20th
|9th
|2.67
|Goals Allowed
|3.10
|17th
|31st
|26.2
|Shots
|30.0
|20th
|24th
|32.7
|Shots Allowed
|35.2
|31st
|32nd
|3.70%
|Power Play %
|20.00%
|14th
|16th
|79.17%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.00%
|23rd
Blues vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
