Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Robert Thomas, Cole Caufield and others in the St. Louis Blues-Montreal Canadiens matchup at Enterprise Center on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Blues vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs. Canadiens Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

One of St. Louis' top offensive players this season is Thomas, who has scored seven points in nine games (three goals and four assists).

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Nov. 3 1 0 1 1 at Avalanche Nov. 1 1 0 1 2 at Canucks Oct. 27 0 0 0 2 at Flames Oct. 26 0 1 1 6 at Jets Oct. 24 1 0 1 2

Kevin Hayes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Kevin Hayes has five points (0.6 per game), scoring two goals and adding three assists.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Nov. 3 2 1 3 3 at Avalanche Nov. 1 0 0 0 1 at Canucks Oct. 27 0 0 0 1 at Flames Oct. 26 0 1 1 1 at Jets Oct. 24 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Caufield's 10 points are important for Montreal. He has four goals and six assists in 10 games.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Oct. 30 0 1 1 5 vs. Jets Oct. 28 0 0 0 5 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 26 1 2 3 8 vs. Devils Oct. 24 0 1 1 2

Sean Monahan Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Sean Monahan is one of the top contributors for Montreal with nine total points (0.9 per game), with six goals and three assists in 10 games.

Monahan Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Nov. 2 1 0 1 6 at Golden Knights Oct. 30 1 0 1 4 vs. Jets Oct. 28 1 0 1 2 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 26 1 0 1 4 vs. Devils Oct. 24 0 0 0 2

