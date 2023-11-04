On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues square off with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Brandon Saad going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Brandon Saad score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Saad stats and insights

Saad has scored in one of nine games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

Saad has no points on the power play.

Saad's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages two shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 31 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.9 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.