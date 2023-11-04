Which team is on top of the CAA as we enter Week 10 of the college football schedule? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.

CAA Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Delaware

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 10-0

7-1 | 10-0 Overall Rank: 3rd

3rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 77th

77th Last Game: W 51-13 vs Towson

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Elon

Elon Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

2. Albany (NY)

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 9-1

6-3 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 31st

31st Last Game: W 37-21 vs Maine

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: William & Mary

William & Mary Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

3. Villanova

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 8-2

6-2 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 72nd

72nd Last Game: W 48-13 vs Stony Brook

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ New Hampshire

@ New Hampshire Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

4. New Hampshire

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-4

4-4 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 18th

18th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 42nd

42nd Last Game: L 34-28 vs Rhode Island

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Villanova

Villanova Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

5. Monmouth

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-6

3-5 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 29th

29th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 50th

50th Last Game: L 31-28 vs William & Mary

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Stony Brook

Stony Brook Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

6. Elon

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-4

4-4 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 41st

41st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 28th

28th Last Game: W 28-26 vs Monmouth

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Delaware

@ Delaware Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

7. Rhode Island

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 6-4

5-4 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 45th

45th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 35th

35th Last Game: W 34-28 vs New Hampshire

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

8. William & Mary

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

5-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 79th

79th Last Game: W 31-28 vs Monmouth

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Albany (NY)

@ Albany (NY) Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

9. Richmond

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

6-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 55th

55th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 108th

108th Last Game: W 44-13 vs Campbell

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

10. Campbell

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-5

4-4 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 56th

56th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 71st

71st Last Game: L 44-13 vs Richmond

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ North Carolina

@ North Carolina Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Towson

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 5-5

3-5 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 10th

10th Last Game: L 51-13 vs Delaware

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ NC A&T

@ NC A&T Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

12. Hampton

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-4 | 4-7 Overall Rank: 82nd

82nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 61st

61st Last Game: W 26-24 vs NC A&T

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Maine

@ Maine Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

13. Maine

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 3-7

2-7 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 45th

45th Last Game: L 37-21 vs Albany (NY)

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Hampton

Hampton Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

14. NC A&T

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 1-9

1-7 | 1-9 Overall Rank: 92nd

92nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 22nd

22nd Last Game: L 26-24 vs Hampton

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Towson

Towson Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

15. Stony Brook

Current Record: 0-8 | Projected Record: 0-9

0-8 | 0-9 Overall Rank: 109th

109th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 12th

12th Last Game: L 48-13 vs Villanova

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Monmouth

@ Monmouth Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

