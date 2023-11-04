The Central Arkansas Bears should come out on top in their matchup against the North Alabama Lions at 5:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, based on our computer projection model. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Central Arkansas vs. North Alabama Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Central Arkansas (-11.6) 58.9 Central Arkansas 35, North Alabama 24

Central Arkansas Betting Info (2022)

The Bears won six games against the spread last season, while failing to cover five times.

Bears games went over the point total six out of 11 times last season.

North Alabama Betting Info (2022)

The Lions compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Lions games.

Bears vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Alabama 25 31.2 28.8 31.5 25.8 34.5 Central Arkansas 35 25.1 41.4 19.6 24.3 34.3

