The North Alabama Lions (3-6) and the Central Arkansas Bears (5-3) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Braly Municipal Stadium in a clash of UAC foes.

North Alabama has the 22nd-best offense this season in terms of total yards (421.2 yards per game), but rank 16th-worst on the defensive side of the ball (427.1 yards allowed per game). Central Arkansas' offense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 12th-best in the FCS with 35 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is giving up 25.1 points per game, which ranks 50th.

Central Arkansas vs. North Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Florence, Alabama Venue: Braly Municipal Stadium

Central Arkansas vs. North Alabama Key Statistics

Central Arkansas North Alabama 441.8 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.2 (5th) 321.9 (37th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 427.1 (123rd) 214.1 (12th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.9 (31st) 227.6 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 245.3 (31st) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Central Arkansas Stats Leaders

Will McElvain has put up 1,768 passing yards, or 221 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.6% of his passes and has recorded 18 touchdowns with three interceptions.

Shunderrick Powell is his team's leading rusher with 109 carries for 882 yards, or 110.3 per game. He's found paydirt six times on the ground, as well.

Darius Hale has collected 355 yards (on 64 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Jarrod Barnes leads his team with 378 receiving yards on 31 receptions with one touchdown.

Myles Butler has put together a 375-yard season so far with six touchdowns. He's caught 26 passes on 27 targets.

Kylin James' 36 targets have resulted in 36 grabs for 319 yards and four touchdowns.

North Alabama Stats Leaders

Noah Walters has thrown for 2,068 yards, completing 59.4% of his passes and recording 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He's also run for 320 yards (35.6 ypg) on 76 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Demarcus Lacey has 584 rushing yards on 114 carries with three touchdowns.

Takairee Kenebrew's team-high 528 yards as a receiver have come on 31 catches (out of 34 targets) with seven touchdowns.

David Florence has caught 34 passes for 369 yards (41 yards per game) this year.

Dakota Warfield has a total of 343 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 27 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

