Can we anticipate Colton Parayko lighting the lamp when the St. Louis Blues clash with the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Colton Parayko score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Parayko stats and insights

Parayko has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

Parayko has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 31 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.9 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

