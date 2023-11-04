The Iowa State Cyclones (5-3) and the No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks (6-2) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium in a clash of Big 12 foes.

Iowa State ranks 104th in total offense this season (337.8 yards per game), but has been playing really well on defense, ranking 24th-best in the FBS with 337.8 yards allowed per game. Kansas' offense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 18th-best in the FBS with 35.8 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is giving up 28.1 points per game, which ranks 89th.

See how to watch this game on ESPN

Iowa State vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Iowa State vs. Kansas Key Statistics

Iowa State Kansas 337.8 (108th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.1 (36th) 326.4 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.6 (86th) 122.9 (104th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.6 (12th) 214.9 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.5 (66th) 7 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (45th) 14 (27th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (57th)

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has thrown for 1,702 yards (212.8 ypg) to lead Iowa State, completing 60.2% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Eli Sanders has carried the ball 73 times for a team-high 353 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

Cartevious Norton has been handed the ball 71 times this year and racked up 276 yards (34.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins has hauled in 28 receptions for 512 yards (64.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Jaylin Noel has hauled in 42 receptions totaling 384 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Benjamin Brahmer has hauled in 17 catches for 236 yards, an average of 29.5 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has 1,131 passing yards, or 141.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 60.6% of his passes and has tossed nine touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 19.4 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Devin Neal has run for 771 yards on 115 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground. He's also added 19 catches, totaling 196 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has piled up 488 yards (on 80 carries) with eight touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold's 403 receiving yards (50.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 28 catches on 35 targets with one touchdown.

Mason Fairchild has put together a 317-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 21 passes on 32 targets.

Quentin Skinner's 26 targets have resulted in 16 catches for 296 yards and two touchdowns.

