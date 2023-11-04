Should you wager on Kasperi Kapanen to score a goal when the St. Louis Blues and the Montreal Canadiens face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Kasperi Kapanen score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380

Kapanen stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Kapanen scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.

Kapanen has zero points on the power play.

Kapanen's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 31 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.9 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

