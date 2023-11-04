The St. Louis Blues, Kasperi Kapanen among them, face the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center. If you'd like to wager on Kapanen's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Kasperi Kapanen vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Kapanen Season Stats Insights

Kapanen has averaged 17:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Kapanen has a goal in one of his nine games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Kapanen has a point in three of nine games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Kapanen has had an assist twice this year in nine games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

Kapanen has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Kapanen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kapanen Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 31 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 9 Games 2 4 Points 0 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

