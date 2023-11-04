The No. 16 Oregon State Beavers (6-2) and the Colorado Buffaloes (4-4) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Folsom Field in a clash of Pac-12 opponents.

Offensively, Oregon State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 17th-best in the FBS by compiling 36.4 points per game. The Beavers rank 40th on defense (21.1 points allowed per game). Colorado ranks 55th in total yards per game (408.6), but it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking worst in the FBS with 475.4 total yards conceded per contest.

Oregon State vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Oregon State vs. Colorado Key Statistics

Oregon State Colorado 439.6 (40th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 408.6 (60th) 344.8 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 475.4 (129th) 187.1 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 78.6 (131st) 252.5 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 330 (5th) 6 (8th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (8th) 13 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (37th)

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has recorded 1,791 yards (223.9 ypg) on 122-of-206 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 134 rushing yards (16.8 ypg) on 42 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Damien Martinez has carried the ball 119 times for a team-high 763 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

Deshaun Fenwick has piled up 397 yards on 71 carries, scoring four times.

Silas Bolden's team-leading 522 yards as a receiver have come on 37 catches (out of 59 targets) with four touchdowns.

Anthony Gould has hauled in 29 receptions totaling 501 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jack Velling has a total of 294 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 21 passes and scoring eight touchdowns.

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 2,637 yards on 70.9% passing while collecting 22 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Dylan Edwards has rushed for 262 yards on 58 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground. He's also added 25 catches, totaling 229 yards and three touchdowns in the passing game.

Anthony Hankerson has run for 247 yards across 59 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver's 717 receiving yards (89.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 55 receptions on 77 targets with four touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has recorded 471 receiving yards (58.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 50 receptions.

Travis Hunter's 47 targets have resulted in 32 receptions for 360 yards and two touchdowns.

