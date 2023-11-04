On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues match up against the Montreal Canadiens. Is Pavel Buchnevich going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pavel Buchnevich score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Buchnevich stats and insights

  • Buchnevich has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have conceded 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.9 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.