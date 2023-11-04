The St. Louis Blues, Pavel Buchnevich included, will face the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Buchnevich's props versus the Canadiens? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pavel Buchnevich vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buchnevich Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Buchnevich has averaged 13:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Buchnevich has a goal in one of his seven games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In one of seven games this season, Buchnevich has recorded a point, and he had multiple points in that game.

Buchnevich has had an assist in one of seven games this year.

Buchnevich has an implied probability of 60.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Buchnevich going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Buchnevich Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 31 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 7 Games 2 2 Points 1 1 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.