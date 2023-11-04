Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pulaski County Today - November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Pulaski County, Arkansas and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Pulaski County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clinton High School at Central Arkansas Christian School
- Game Time: 12:15 PM CT on November 4
- Location: North Little Rock, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
