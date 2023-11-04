For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the St. Louis Blues and the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Robert Thomas a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Robert Thomas score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Thomas stats and insights

In three of nine games this season, Thomas has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.

Thomas has no points on the power play.

Thomas averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.8%.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.9 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

