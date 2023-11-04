The St. Louis Blues, Robert Thomas included, will play the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Thomas in that upcoming Blues-Canadiens matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Robert Thomas vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thomas Season Stats Insights

Thomas' plus-minus this season, in 21:08 per game on the ice, is +1.

In three of nine games this year, Thomas has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In six of nine games this year, Thomas has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Thomas has posted an assist in a game three times this year in nine games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Thomas goes over his points over/under is 65.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 51.2% chance of Thomas having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Thomas Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 9 Games 2 7 Points 1 3 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.