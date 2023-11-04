In the contest between the Prairie View A&M Panthers and Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Saturday, November 4 at 3:00 PM, our computer model expects the Panthers to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

UAPB vs. Prairie View A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Prairie View A&M (-15.9) 47.9 Prairie View A&M 32, UAPB 16

UAPB Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Lions have covered the spread twice in two opportunities this year.

No Golden Lions two games with a set total this year have hit the over.

Prairie View A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers went 6-5-0 ATS last season.

A total of five of Panthers games last season hit the over.

Golden Lions vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Prairie View A&M 16.8 36.3 23.5 28.5 13.4 39.6 UAPB 13 32.1 10.5 29.5 16 38.3

