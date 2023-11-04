The Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-5) hit the road for a SWAC battle against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-7) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field.

Prairie View A&M has the 86th-ranked offense this year (326.4 yards per game), and have been worse defensively, ranking 14th-worst with 432.3 yards allowed per game. UAPB has not been getting things done on offense, ranking seventh-worst in the FCS with 13 points per game. It has been better defensively, allowing 32.1 points per contest (103rd-ranked).

UAPB vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: HBCUGo

Prairie View, Texas Venue: Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field

UAPB vs. Prairie View A&M Key Statistics

UAPB Prairie View A&M 298.3 (101st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.4 (84th) 447.9 (117th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432.3 (113th) 131.4 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.4 (59th) 166.9 (98th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 178 (88th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

UAPB Stats Leaders

Jalen Macon leads UAPB with 657 yards on 61-of-92 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 119 rushing yards (14.9 ypg) on 40 carries.

Johness Davis has rushed for 351 yards on 68 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Kierstan Rogers has racked up 183 yards (on 32 attempts) with one touchdown.

Kenji Lewis has hauled in 323 receiving yards on 26 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Daemon Dawkins has put up a 206-yard season so far. He's caught 21 passes on nine targets.

Maurice Lloyd's 19 targets have resulted in 15 catches for 167 yards.

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has thrown for 1,369 yards (171.1 ypg) to lead Prairie View A&M, completing 54.3% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ahmad Antoine, has carried the ball 74 times for 381 yards (47.6 per game), scoring two times.

Caleb Johnson has piled up 271 yards on 70 carries, scoring one time.

Trejon Spiller's leads his squad with 334 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 receptions (out of 24 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Brian Jenkins Jr. has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 302 yards so far this campaign.

Jahquan Bloomfield has been the target of 16 passes and racked up 10 receptions for 228 yards, an average of 28.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

