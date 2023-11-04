With the college football season rolling into Week 10, the slate includes three games that feature teams from the Patriot League. To ensure you catch all of the action, review the article below for info on how to watch.

Patriot League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Holy Cross Crusaders at Lehigh Mountain Hawks 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Colgate Raiders at Lafayette Leopards 12:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Bucknell Bison at Fordham Rams 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

