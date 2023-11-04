With the college football season entering Week 10, the slate includes four games that feature teams from the Southland. To ensure you catch all of the action, check out the column below for details on how to watch.

Southland Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Houston Christian Huskies at Northwestern State Demons 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 - Nicholls State Colonels at Incarnate Word Cardinals 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) McNeese Cowboys at SE Louisiana Lions 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Lamar Cardinals 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

