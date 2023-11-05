Looking at the schools in the Big Sky, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 10 of the college football schedule? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

Other FCS Power Rankings

Big Sky Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Montana State

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

6-2 | 9-2 Overall Rank: 2nd

2nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 17th

17th Last Game: L 24-21 vs Idaho

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

2. Idaho

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 8-1

6-2 | 8-1 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 14th

14th Last Game: W 24-21 vs Montana State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

3. Montana

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 7-3

7-1 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 46th

46th Last Game: W 40-0 vs Northern Colorado

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Sacramento State

Sacramento State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Sacramento State

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 7-3

6-2 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 16th

16th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 25th

25th Last Game: W 51-16 vs Idaho State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Montana

@ Montana Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Portland State

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-2

4-4 | 6-2 Overall Rank: 21st

21st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 22nd

22nd Last Game: W 47-35 vs Eastern Washington

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ UC Davis

@ UC Davis Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. UC Davis

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-5

4-4 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 34th

34th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 41st

41st Last Game: L 38-21 vs Northern Arizona

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Portland State

Portland State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Northern Arizona

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-6

3-5 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 8th

8th Last Game: W 38-21 vs UC Davis

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

8. Eastern Washington

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 5-5

3-5 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 43rd

43rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 10th

10th Last Game: L 47-35 vs Portland State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Cal Poly

Cal Poly Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Idaho State

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-5

3-5 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 46th

46th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 9th

9th Last Game: L 51-16 vs Sacramento State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Weber State

Weber State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Weber State

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 3-6

3-5 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 61st

61st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 15th

15th Last Game: L 31-23 vs Eastern Washington

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Idaho State

@ Idaho State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Cal Poly

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 2-7

3-5 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 91st

91st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 24th

24th Last Game: W 24-17 vs Northern Colorado

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Eastern Washington

@ Eastern Washington Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Northern Colorado

Current Record: 0-8 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-8 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 101st

101st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 26th

26th Last Game: L 40-0 vs Montana

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

