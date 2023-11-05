The Kansas City Chiefs' (6-2) injury report has eight players listed ahead of their Sunday, November 5 game against the Miami Dolphins (6-2). The matchup begins at 9:30 AM at Deutsche Bank Park.

The Chiefs were defeated by the Denver Broncos 24-9 in their most recent game.

The Dolphins' last game ended in a 31-17 win over the New England Patriots.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Patrick Mahomes II QB Hand Full Participation In Practice Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Illness Out Kadarius Toney WR Ankle Full Participation In Practice Skyy Moore WR Heel Full Participation In Practice Richie James Jr. WR Knee Questionable Tommy Townsend P Hand Limited Participation In Practice L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee Full Participation In Practice Willie Gay Jr. LB Back Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Raheem Mostert RB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Braxton Berrios WR Hamstring Questionable Alec Ingold FB Foot Full Participation In Practice Durham Smythe TE Ankle Questionable Connor Williams OL Groin Questionable Terron Armstead OT Knee Questionable Xavien Howard CB Groin Questionable Nik Needham CB Achilles Questionable Justin Bethel CB Foot Questionable Jalen Ramsey CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Brandon Jones S Concussion Out Robert Hunt OL Hamstring Out River Cracraft WR Shoulder Questionable

Chiefs vs. Dolphins Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET Where: Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany

Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany TV Info: NFL Network

NFL Network

Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Chiefs Season Insights

The Chiefs have been clicking on all fronts this season, as they rank fourth-best in total offense (381.4 yards per game) and fourth-best in total defense (287.8 yards allowed per game).

The Chiefs own the 12th-ranked offense this year (23.4 points per game), and they've been more effective on defense, ranking second-best with only 16.1 points allowed per game.

The Chiefs have been a handful for opposing teams in the passing game, as they rank top-five in both passing offense (third-best with 276.3 passing yards per game) and passing defense (second-best with 176.1 passing yards allowed per game) this season.

Kansas City is compiling 105.1 rushing yards per game on offense (21st in the NFL), and ranks 18th defensively with 111.6 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Chiefs rank 25th in the NFL with a -4 turnover margin after forcing 12 turnovers (10th in the NFL) and committing 16 (30th in the NFL).

Chiefs vs. Dolphins Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-1.5)

Chiefs (-1.5) Moneyline: Chiefs (-125), Dolphins (+105)

Chiefs (-125), Dolphins (+105) Total: 50 points

