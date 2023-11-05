Chiefs vs. Dolphins: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) and the Miami Dolphins (6-2) play at Deutsche Bank Park on Sunday, November 5, 2023.
Chiefs and Dolphins betting trends and insights can be found below before they play on Sunday.
Chiefs vs. Dolphins Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 9:30 AM ET
- Channel: NFL Network
- City: Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany
- Venue: Deutsche Bank Park
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Chiefs
|1.5
|50.5
|-125
|+105
Chiefs vs. Dolphins Betting Records & Stats
Kansas City Chiefs
- The average total in Kansas City's contests this year is 48.3, 2.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Chiefs are 5-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Chiefs have won 75% of their games as moneyline favorites (6-2).
- Kansas City has a 6-2 record (winning 75% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.
Miami Dolphins
- The Dolphins and their opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- Miami has had an average of 48.8 points scored in their games so far this season, 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- The Dolphins have gone 6-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Dolphins have entered the game as underdogs three times this season and won once.
- Miami has entered three games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.
Chiefs vs. Dolphins Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Chiefs
|23.4
|10
|16.1
|5
|48.3
|1
|8
|Dolphins
|33.9
|1
|25.5
|26
|48.8
|4
|8
Chiefs vs. Dolphins Betting Insights & Trends
Chiefs
- Kansas City has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three contests.
- In its past three games, Kansas City has not hit the over.
- The Chiefs have scored a total of 58 more points than their opponents this year (7.3 per game), and the Dolphins have outscored opponents by 67 points (8.4 per game).
Dolphins
- Over its past three games, Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- In their past three contests, the Dolphins have hit the over twice.
- The Chiefs have put up a total of 58 more points than their opponents this year (7.3 per game), and the Dolphins have outscored opponents by 67 points (8.4 per game).
Chiefs Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.3
|49.1
|47.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|27.5
|28.5
|26.5
|ATS Record
|5-3-0
|3-1-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-6-0
|1-3-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-2
|3-1
|3-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Dolphins Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.8
|47.3
|50.4
|Implied Team Total AVG
|27.8
|29
|26.5
|ATS Record
|6-2-0
|4-0-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-3-0
|3-1-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-0
|4-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
