The Memphis Grizzlies (0-6), on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Moda Center, will try to turn around a six-game losing streak when visiting the Portland Trail Blazers (3-3). This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSE.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE

ROOT Sports NW and BSSE Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grizzlies Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Grizzlies (-2.5) 218.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Grizzlies (-2.5) 218.5 -138 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are being outscored by 9.8 points per game with a -59 scoring differential overall. They put up 107.7 points per game (22nd in the NBA) and allow 117.5 per outing (24th in the league).

The Trail Blazers have been outscored by 4.3 points per game (posting 105.0 points per game, 28th in league, while conceding 109.3 per contest, ninth in NBA) and have a -26 scoring differential.

These two teams average a combined 212.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these two teams average 226.8 combined points per game, 8.3 more points than this contest's over/under.

Memphis has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

Portland has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Grizzlies and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +4000 +1800 - Trail Blazers +50000 +25000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.