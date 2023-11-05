Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies (0-6) are 2.5-point favorites as they look to turn around a six-game losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (3-3) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 218.5 points.
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-2.5
|218.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis and its opponents have gone over 218.5 combined points in four of six games this season.
- Memphis' outings this year have an average point total of 225.2, 6.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Grizzlies are 1-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Memphis has been favored in three games this season, but it has failed to win any of those contests.
- Memphis has played as a favorite of -150 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.
Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 218.5
|% of Games Over 218.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|4
|66.7%
|107.7
|212.7
|117.5
|226.8
|224
|Trail Blazers
|3
|50%
|105
|212.7
|109.3
|226.8
|219.3
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- The Grizzlies record 107.7 points per game, just 1.6 fewer points than the 109.3 the Trail Blazers give up.
- Memphis has a 0-2 record against the spread and a 0-2 record overall when scoring more than 109.3 points.
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|1-5
|0-1
|3-3
|Trail Blazers
|3-3
|3-3
|3-3
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Trail Blazers
|107.7
|105
|23
|28
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|117.5
|109.3
|24
|9
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|2-1
