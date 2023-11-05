Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Desmond Bane, Shaedon Sharpe and others in the Memphis Grizzlies-Portland Trail Blazers matchup at Moda Center on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE
  • Location: Portland, Oregon
  • Venue: Moda Center

Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: +102)
  • The 24 points Bane has scored per game this season is 1.5 fewer than his prop total set for Sunday (25.5).
  • He has averaged 2.2 less rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (5.5).
  • Bane has averaged 4.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • Bane's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM
21.5 (Over: -122) 8.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: +146)
  • Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 15 points in the 2023-24 season, 6.5 lower than Sunday's prop total.
  • He averages 2.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 8.5).
  • Jackson, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 1.2 less than his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
20.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -149) 3.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -120)
  • Sunday's prop bet for Sharpe is 20.5 points, 1.2 more than his season average.
  • He averages 0.8 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 4.5).
  • Sharpe has dished out 2.3 assists per game, which is 1.2 less than Sunday's over/under.
  • Sharpe averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

Malcolm Brogdon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +116) 7.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -106)
  • Malcolm Brogdon has racked up 18.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.8 points fewer than Sunday's points prop total.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 4.7 -- is 0.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (5.5).
  • Brogdon has averaged 3.7 assists per game, 3.8 fewer than Sunday's assist over/under (7.5).
  • Brogdon has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

