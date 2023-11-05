Kansas City Chiefs receiver Justin Watson will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 9 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), up against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are ranked 16th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 221.5 per game.

Watson has collected 261 yards on 12 receptions, averaging 37.3 yards per game so far this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Watson and the Chiefs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watson vs. the Dolphins

Watson vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games Miami has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have allowed 10 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Miami has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Watson will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this week. The Dolphins concede 221.5 passing yards per contest.

The Dolphins' defense is 25th in the league by allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (12 total passing TDs).

Watch Chiefs vs Dolphins on Fubo!

Justin Watson Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Watson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Watson Receiving Insights

Watson, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in four of six games this year.

Watson has been targeted on 20 of his team's 310 passing attempts this season (6.5% target share).

He has racked up 13.1 yards per target (261 yards on 20 targets).

Watson does not have a TD reception this year in seven games.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Watson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 2 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 2 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.