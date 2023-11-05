When Marquez Valdes-Scantling suits up for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 9 matchup against the Miami Dolphins (on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Valdes-Scantling will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Marquez Valdes-Scantling score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Valdes-Scantling's 12 catches have turned into 227 yards (28.4 per game) and one TD. He has been targeted on 21 occasions.

In one of eight games this season, Valdes-Scantling has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 2 2 48 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 2 13 0 Week 3 Bears 2 1 37 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 1 6 0 Week 5 @Vikings 2 1 12 0 Week 6 Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Chargers 5 3 84 1 Week 8 @Broncos 4 2 27 0

Rep Marquez Valdes-Scantling with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.