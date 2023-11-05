Skyy Moore has a decent matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs meet the Miami Dolphins in Week 9 (Sunday, 9:30 AM ET). The Dolphins have allowed 221.5 passing yards per game, 16th in the NFL.

Moore has posted a 168-yard campaign thus} far (21 yards per game) with one TD, reeling in 14 passes out of 27 targets.

Moore vs. the Dolphins

Moore vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games Miami has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have allowed 10 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Miami has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Dolphins is conceding 221.5 yards per contest this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Dolphins' defense is ranked 25th in the league with 12 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Skyy Moore Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-110)

Moore Receiving Insights

In 25.0% of his opportunities (two times in eight games), Moore has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Moore has received 8.7% of his team's 310 passing attempts this season (27 targets).

He has racked up 6.2 yards per target (168 yards on 27 targets).

Moore has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (5.3%).

Moore has been targeted six times in the red zone (12.8% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts).

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs

