Ziaire Williams plus his Memphis Grizzlies teammates face the Portland Trail Blazers at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on November 3, Williams posted 13 points and six rebounds in a 115-113 loss against the Trail Blazers.

In this article we will look at Williams' prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Ziaire Williams Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-115)

Over 10.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-104)

Over 5.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+146)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Trail Blazers were ranked 23rd in the league defensively last year, conceding 117.4 points per contest.

Allowing 43.2 rebounds per game last year, the Trail Blazers were 14th in the league in that category.

Allowing an average of 27.0 assists last season, the Trail Blazers were the worst team in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers conceded 12.5 made 3-pointers per game last year, 18th in the league in that category.

Ziaire Williams vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 27 13 6 3 1 1 1

