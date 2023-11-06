The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (0-0) go up against the Alcorn State Braves (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Arkansas vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network+

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks made 46.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Braves allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

Arkansas went 17-4 when it shot better than 44.7% from the field.

The Braves ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball, the Razorbacks finished 134th.

Last year, the Razorbacks scored only 3.5 more points per game (74.1) than the Braves allowed (70.6).

Arkansas had a 15-5 record last season when putting up more than 70.6 points.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

At home last year, Arkansas scored 7.4 more points per game (76.3) than it did in road games (68.9).

At home, the Razorbacks ceded 11.1 fewer points per game (62.3) than away from home (73.4).

When playing at home, Arkansas averaged 0.2 more treys per game (5.2) than on the road (5). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to in away games (30.9%).

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule