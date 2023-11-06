How to Watch Arkansas vs. Alcorn State on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (0-0) go up against the Alcorn State Braves (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Arkansas vs. Alcorn State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks made 46.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Braves allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- Arkansas went 17-4 when it shot better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Braves ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball, the Razorbacks finished 134th.
- Last year, the Razorbacks scored only 3.5 more points per game (74.1) than the Braves allowed (70.6).
- Arkansas had a 15-5 record last season when putting up more than 70.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison
- At home last year, Arkansas scored 7.4 more points per game (76.3) than it did in road games (68.9).
- At home, the Razorbacks ceded 11.1 fewer points per game (62.3) than away from home (73.4).
- When playing at home, Arkansas averaged 0.2 more treys per game (5.2) than on the road (5). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to in away games (30.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/10/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/13/2023
|Old Dominion
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.