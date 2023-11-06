The Alcorn State Braves play the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arkansas vs. Alcorn State matchup.

Arkansas vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Arkansas vs. Alcorn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas Moneyline Alcorn State Moneyline BetMGM Arkansas (-23.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arkansas (-24.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arkansas vs. Alcorn State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Arkansas put together a 15-19-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Razorbacks games.

Alcorn State went 15-14-0 ATS last year.

A total of 15 of the Braves' games last year went over the point total.

