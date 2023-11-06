Monday's contest at Bud Walton Arena has the Arkansas Razorbacks (0-0) squaring off against the Alcorn State Braves (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 80-60 win as our model heavily favors Arkansas.

The game has no line set.

Arkansas vs. Alcorn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 80, Alcorn State 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. Alcorn State

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas (-20.8)

Arkansas (-20.8) Computer Predicted Total: 140.1

Arkansas Performance Insights

Offensively, Arkansas was the 119th-ranked squad in the nation (74.1 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 112th (67.9 points conceded per game).

With 32.4 rebounds per game and 29.5 rebounds conceded, the Razorbacks were 134th and 82nd in the country, respectively, last year.

Arkansas was 193rd in college basketball in assists (12.8 per game) last year.

The Razorbacks were the 10th-worst team in the country in 3-pointers made (5.0 per game) and 323rd in 3-point percentage (31.3%) last season.

Defensively, Arkansas was ninth-best in the nation in 3-pointers conceded per game at 5.3 last year. It was 40th in 3-point percentage allowed at 31.1%.

Last year, the Razorbacks took 72.3% of their shots from inside the arc, and 27.7% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 81.4% of the Razorbacks' baskets were 2-pointers, and 18.6% were 3-pointers.

