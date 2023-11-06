Monday's game features the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (0-0) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-0) squaring off at Frost Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 84-55 win for heavily favored South Dakota State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Red Wolves went 13-19 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Arkansas State vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Arkansas State vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 84, Arkansas State 55

Arkansas State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Red Wolves averaged 69.4 points per game last season (93rd in college basketball) while giving up 71.5 per contest (326th in college basketball). They had a -65 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 2.1 points per game.

In 2022-23, Arkansas State averaged 67.8 points per game in Sun Belt action, and 69.4 overall.

At home, the Red Wolves put up 73.4 points per game last season, 9.1 more than they averaged away (64.3).

At home, Arkansas State conceded 70.0 points per game last season. On the road, it conceded 72.5.

