The Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) take the court against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-0) as double-digit, 14.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+. The over/under for the matchup is 138.5.

Arkansas State vs. Wisconsin Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wisconsin -14.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wolves Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas State and its opponents combined to score more than 138.5 points in eight of 27 games last season.

Red Wolves contests last year had a 133.4-point average over/under, 5.1 fewer points than this game's total.

Against the spread, the Red Wolves were 14-13-0 last year.

Arkansas State was underdogs in 21 games last season and won four (19%) of those contests.

The Red Wolves played as an underdog of +850 or more once last season and lost that game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 10.5% chance of a victory for the Red Wolves.

Arkansas State vs. Wisconsin Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 138.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 138.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wisconsin 8 27.6% 65.3 131 63.6 131.2 129.6 Arkansas State 8 29.6% 65.7 131 67.6 131.2 132.5

Additional Arkansas State Insights & Trends

The Red Wolves' 65.7 points per game last year were only 2.1 more points than the 63.6 the Badgers allowed.

Arkansas State went 6-3 against the spread and 10-5 overall when it scored more than 63.6 points last season.

Arkansas State vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wisconsin 13-16-0 0-2 14-15-0 Arkansas State 14-13-0 2-0 10-17-0

Arkansas State vs. Wisconsin Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wisconsin Arkansas State 11-6 Home Record 10-8 6-6 Away Record 2-11 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.0 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

