The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-0) play the Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Kohl Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Arkansas State vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: B1G+

Arkansas State Stats Insights

The Red Wolves' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points lower than the Badgers allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

Last season, Arkansas State had an 8-2 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.4% from the field.

The Badgers ranked 317th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Red Wolves ranked 155th.

The Red Wolves put up only 2.1 more points per game last year (65.7) than the Badgers gave up to opponents (63.6).

Arkansas State put together a 10-5 record last season in games it scored more than 63.6 points.

Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Arkansas State scored 70.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 58.0.

The Red Wolves allowed fewer points at home (67.2 per game) than away (68.5) last season.

At home, Arkansas State drained 6.8 3-pointers per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (5.1). Arkansas State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (29.5%).

