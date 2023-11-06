The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-0) play the Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Kohl Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Arkansas State vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
  • TV: B1G+

Arkansas State Stats Insights

  • The Red Wolves' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points lower than the Badgers allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
  • Last season, Arkansas State had an 8-2 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.4% from the field.
  • The Badgers ranked 317th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Red Wolves ranked 155th.
  • The Red Wolves put up only 2.1 more points per game last year (65.7) than the Badgers gave up to opponents (63.6).
  • Arkansas State put together a 10-5 record last season in games it scored more than 63.6 points.

Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Arkansas State scored 70.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 58.0.
  • The Red Wolves allowed fewer points at home (67.2 per game) than away (68.5) last season.
  • At home, Arkansas State drained 6.8 3-pointers per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (5.1). Arkansas State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (29.5%).

Arkansas State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center
11/11/2023 @ Bowling Green - Stroh Center
11/14/2023 Alcorn State - First National Bank Arena

