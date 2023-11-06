How to Watch Arkansas State vs. Wisconsin on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-0) play the Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Kohl Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Arkansas State vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: B1G+
Arkansas State Stats Insights
- The Red Wolves' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points lower than the Badgers allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- Last season, Arkansas State had an 8-2 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.4% from the field.
- The Badgers ranked 317th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Red Wolves ranked 155th.
- The Red Wolves put up only 2.1 more points per game last year (65.7) than the Badgers gave up to opponents (63.6).
- Arkansas State put together a 10-5 record last season in games it scored more than 63.6 points.
Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Arkansas State scored 70.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 58.0.
- The Red Wolves allowed fewer points at home (67.2 per game) than away (68.5) last season.
- At home, Arkansas State drained 6.8 3-pointers per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (5.1). Arkansas State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (29.5%).
Arkansas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|-
|Stroh Center
|11/14/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
