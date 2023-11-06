The Wisconsin Badgers will open their 2023-24 campaign against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Arkansas State vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Arkansas State vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Wisconsin Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM Wisconsin (-14.5) 138.5 -1600 +850 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wisconsin (-14.5) 138.5 -1700 +890 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arkansas State vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends (2022-23)

Arkansas State put together a 14-13-0 record against the spread last season.

The Red Wolves were an underdog by 14.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in both.

Wisconsin went 13-16-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Badgers games.

