Arkansas State vs. Wisconsin: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Wisconsin Badgers will open their 2023-24 campaign against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wisconsin vs. Arkansas State matchup.
Arkansas State vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Arkansas State vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-14.5)
|138.5
|-1600
|+850
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-14.5)
|138.5
|-1700
|+890
Arkansas State vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Arkansas State put together a 14-13-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Red Wolves were an underdog by 14.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in both.
- Wisconsin went 13-16-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Badgers games.
