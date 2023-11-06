Monday's game between the Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-0) at Kohl Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-55 and heavily favors Wisconsin to come out on top. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Arkansas State vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arkansas State vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 75, Arkansas State 55

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas State vs. Wisconsin

Computer Predicted Spread: Wisconsin (-19.9)

Wisconsin (-19.9) Computer Predicted Total: 130.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arkansas State Performance Insights

With 65.7 points per game on offense, Arkansas State was 321st in the country last season. Defensively, it surrendered 67.6 points per contest, which ranked 99th in college basketball.

With 31.8 rebounds per game, the Red Wolves were 178th in the nation. They allowed 31.7 rebounds per contest, which ranked 217th in college basketball.

Last year Arkansas State ranked 169th in college basketball in assists, delivering 13.1 per game.

The Red Wolves committed 10.9 turnovers per game (84th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 10.7 turnovers per contest (287th-ranked).

The Red Wolves drained 6.3 threes per game (288th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while putting up a 35.2% three-point percentage (116th-ranked).

Arkansas State, who was 100th in college basketball with 6.6 three-pointers conceded per game, allowed a 36.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which was 22nd-worst in college basketball.

Arkansas State took 67% two-pointers and 33% from beyond the arc last season. Of the team's buckets, 73.1% were two-pointers and 26.9% were three-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.