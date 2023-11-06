The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (0-0) are double-digit, 23.5-point favorites against the Alcorn State Braves (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on SEC Network+. The point total in the matchup is set at 143.5.

Arkansas vs. Alcorn State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arkansas -23.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arkansas Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas and its opponents scored more than 143.5 points in 15 of 34 games last season.

Arkansas games had an average of 142.0 points last season, 1.5 less than this game's over/under.

Arkansas compiled a 15-19-0 ATS record last year.

Alcorn State sported a 15-14-0 ATS record last season compared to the 15-19-0 mark of Arkansas.

Arkansas vs. Alcorn State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 143.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 143.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arkansas 15 44.1% 74.1 141.8 67.9 138.5 141.5 Alcorn State 12 41.4% 67.7 141.8 70.6 138.5 136.8

Additional Arkansas Insights & Trends

Last year, the Razorbacks scored 74.1 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 70.6 the Braves allowed.

Arkansas had a 10-7 record against the spread and a 15-5 record overall last season when scoring more than 70.6 points.

Arkansas vs. Alcorn State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arkansas 15-19-0 0-0 16-18-0 Alcorn State 15-14-0 0-1 15-14-0

Arkansas vs. Alcorn State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arkansas Alcorn State 13-3 Home Record 7-2 2-8 Away Record 10-10 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 11-6-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

