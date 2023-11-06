Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boone County Today - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Boone County, Arkansas today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Boone County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Valley Springs High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on November 6
- Location: Valley Springs, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harrison Senior High School at Bentonville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 6
- Location: Bentonville, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain View High School at Valley Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 6
- Location: Valley Springs, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
