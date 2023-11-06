The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (0-0) take on the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Central Arkansas vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

Central Arkansas Stats Insights

The Bears shot at a 41.2% rate from the field last season, 6.2 percentage points below the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Golden Hurricane averaged.

Central Arkansas went 5-0 when it shot higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Golden Hurricane ranked 256th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bears ranked 121st.

The Bears scored an average of 72.9 points per game last year, only 4.5 fewer points than the 77.4 the Golden Hurricane allowed to opponents.

Central Arkansas went 7-4 last season when it scored more than 77.4 points.

Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

At home, Central Arkansas scored 76.5 points per game last season, 7.4 more than it averaged on the road (69.1).

At home, the Bears conceded 77.0 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 86.1.

Beyond the arc, Central Arkansas made fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.4 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.1%) than at home (32.8%) too.

Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule