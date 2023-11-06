How to Watch Central Arkansas vs. Tulsa on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (0-0) take on the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Central Arkansas vs. Tulsa Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Central Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Bears shot at a 41.2% rate from the field last season, 6.2 percentage points below the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Golden Hurricane averaged.
- Central Arkansas went 5-0 when it shot higher than 47.4% from the field.
- The Golden Hurricane ranked 256th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bears ranked 121st.
- The Bears scored an average of 72.9 points per game last year, only 4.5 fewer points than the 77.4 the Golden Hurricane allowed to opponents.
- Central Arkansas went 7-4 last season when it scored more than 77.4 points.
Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Central Arkansas scored 76.5 points per game last season, 7.4 more than it averaged on the road (69.1).
- At home, the Bears conceded 77.0 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 86.1.
- Beyond the arc, Central Arkansas made fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.4 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.1%) than at home (32.8%) too.
Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|11/10/2023
|Hendrix
|-
|Farris Center
|11/13/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Farris Center
