The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will start their 2023-24 campaign facing the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Central Arkansas vs. Tulsa Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Central Arkansas vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulsa Moneyline
|Central Arkansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulsa (-10.5)
|147.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|Tulsa (-10.5)
|147.5
|-650
|+440
Central Arkansas vs. Tulsa Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Central Arkansas covered nine times in 26 chances against the spread last year.
- The Bears covered the spread twice when an underdog by 10.5 points or more last year (in nine opportunities).
- Tulsa compiled a 6-22-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of 16 Golden Hurricane games last season hit the over.
