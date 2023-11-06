The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will start their 2023-24 campaign facing the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulsa vs. Central Arkansas matchup.

Central Arkansas vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Central Arkansas vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulsa Moneyline Central Arkansas Moneyline BetMGM Tulsa (-10.5) 147.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tulsa (-10.5) 147.5 -650 +440 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Central Arkansas vs. Tulsa Betting Trends (2022-23)

Central Arkansas covered nine times in 26 chances against the spread last year.

The Bears covered the spread twice when an underdog by 10.5 points or more last year (in nine opportunities).

Tulsa compiled a 6-22-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 16 Golden Hurricane games last season hit the over.

