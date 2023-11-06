Monday's game features the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (0-0) and the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (0-0) squaring off at Donald W. Reynolds Center (on November 6) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-71 win for Tulsa.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Central Arkansas vs. Tulsa Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Central Arkansas vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulsa 77, Central Arkansas 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Central Arkansas vs. Tulsa

Computer Predicted Spread: Tulsa (-5.9)

Tulsa (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Central Arkansas Performance Insights

Central Arkansas ranked 148th in the country with 72.9 points per contest last season, but on defense it was less effective, allowing 81.5 points per game (0-worst in college basketball).

The Bears ranked worst in the country with 35.8 rebounds allowed per game. Meanwhile, they averaged 32.0 rebounds per game (163rd-ranked in college basketball).

Central Arkansas ranked 230th in college basketball with 12.4 assists per contest.

The Bears averaged 13.0 turnovers per game (291st-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.6 turnovers per contest (206th-ranked).

The Bears made 8.5 three-pointers per game (60th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while putting up a 32.3% three-point percentage (280th-ranked).

Central Arkansas gave up 9.0 three-pointers per game (16th-worst in college basketball), and it allowed a 36.3% three-point percentage (322nd-ranked) to opposing teams.

Of the shots attempted by Central Arkansas last year, 58.8% of them were two-pointers (67.7% of the team's made baskets) and 41.2% were threes (32.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.