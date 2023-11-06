Central Arkansas vs. Tulsa: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (0-0) face the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (0-0) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 147.5.
Central Arkansas vs. Tulsa Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Tulsa
|-10.5
|147.5
Bears Betting Records & Stats
- Central Arkansas and its opponents combined to score more than 147.5 points in 16 of 26 games last season.
- The average over/under for Bears matchups last year was 154.5, 7.0 more points than this game's total.
- The Bears beat the spread nine times in 31 games last year.
- Last season, Central Arkansas won four out of the 22 games, or 18.2%, in which it was the underdog.
- Last season, the Bears won two of their eight games when they were an underdog by at least +450 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 18.2% chance of a victory for the Bears.
Central Arkansas vs. Tulsa Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 147.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 147.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Tulsa
|12
|42.9%
|65.3
|138.2
|77.4
|158.9
|143.9
|Central Arkansas
|16
|61.5%
|72.9
|138.2
|81.5
|158.9
|151.2
Additional Central Arkansas Insights & Trends
- The Bears' 72.9 points per game last year were just 4.5 fewer points than the 77.4 the Golden Hurricane allowed.
- When it scored more than 77.4 points last season, Central Arkansas went 5-3 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
Central Arkansas vs. Tulsa Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Tulsa
|6-22-0
|0-1
|16-12-0
|Central Arkansas
|9-17-0
|2-7
|12-14-0
Central Arkansas vs. Tulsa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Tulsa
|Central Arkansas
|4-10
|Home Record
|6-8
|0-12
|Away Record
|2-13
|4-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|1-10-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-10-0
|68.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.5
|60.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.1
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-8-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
