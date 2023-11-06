The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (0-0) face the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (0-0) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 147.5.

Central Arkansas vs. Tulsa Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tulsa -10.5 147.5

Bears Betting Records & Stats

Central Arkansas and its opponents combined to score more than 147.5 points in 16 of 26 games last season.

The average over/under for Bears matchups last year was 154.5, 7.0 more points than this game's total.

The Bears beat the spread nine times in 31 games last year.

Last season, Central Arkansas won four out of the 22 games, or 18.2%, in which it was the underdog.

Last season, the Bears won two of their eight games when they were an underdog by at least +450 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 18.2% chance of a victory for the Bears.

Central Arkansas vs. Tulsa Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 147.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 147.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tulsa 12 42.9% 65.3 138.2 77.4 158.9 143.9 Central Arkansas 16 61.5% 72.9 138.2 81.5 158.9 151.2

Additional Central Arkansas Insights & Trends

The Bears' 72.9 points per game last year were just 4.5 fewer points than the 77.4 the Golden Hurricane allowed.

When it scored more than 77.4 points last season, Central Arkansas went 5-3 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

Central Arkansas vs. Tulsa Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tulsa 6-22-0 0-1 16-12-0 Central Arkansas 9-17-0 2-7 12-14-0

Central Arkansas vs. Tulsa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tulsa Central Arkansas 4-10 Home Record 6-8 0-12 Away Record 2-13 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 1-10-0 Away ATS Record 3-10-0 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 60.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

